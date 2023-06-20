Reynoso cites 'family reasons' for extended absence to start of Loons' season

The team's two-time All-Star and standout midfielder missed the first 15 games of the season, declining to report to Minnesota until early May.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Following his practice with Minnesota United Tuesday, Emanuel Reynoso met with local media for the first time.

The team's two-time all-star and standout midfielder missed the first 15 games of the season, declining to report to Minnesota until early May. Instead, he stayed home in Argentina.

"As soon as he came in, he thanked the team, he apologized, and he was really thankful for their support that they were able to show him for his time, and he's hopeful that he'll be able to repay that for them someday," said Reynoso, speaking through a translator.

In Tuesday's interviews, he cited "family reasons" for his extended absence.

"It was for family reasons — reasons for my daughter. Something that I needed to get solved while I was there," said Reynoso.

Our first chance to catch up with #mnunited star Emanuel Reynoso earlier today-- he cited "family reasons" for his extended absence to start the season.



"We feel as though he's probably ready to start if we decide that this weekend." - Loons head coach Adrian Heath. pic.twitter.com/BhMG8nv25K — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) June 20, 2023

Reynoso has been working out, often twice a day, to get back into playing shape. He's appeared in the Loons' last two matches, coming on as a second-half substitute in each of those matches.

The Loons have Reynoso's contract rights through 2026.

"I love Minnesota. I wanted to come back and I'm happy to be back integrating myself with the team and helping the team out," said Reynoso.

"Since he's been back, his attitude has been first class, he's not missed a beat," said Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath.

Minnesota United plays at Real Salt Lake on Saturday night, and there's a good chance Reynoso could be making his first start of the season for a Loons' squad that is currently 11th in the Western Conference standings.

"We have to have that positive attitude leading up to this second half, and winning and making sure that we score some goals and make sure that we turn our season around," said Reynoso.

"We feel as though he's probably ready to start if we decide that this weekend," said Heath.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: