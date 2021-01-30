x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Embiid has 37 points as 76ers ease past Wolves, 118-94

Rookie Anthony Edwards had 15 points in his first career start for the Timberwolves.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) waits for a pass as Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Joel Embiid racked up 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-94 victory over the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers. 

The Eastern Conference leaders cruised away after a five-point halftime lead on the worst team in the Western Conference. 

Embiid went 16 for 18 from the free-throw line. 

He was no match for a Timberwolves team missing centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. 

Rookie Anthony Edwards had 15 points in his first career start for the Timberwolves.