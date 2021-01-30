Embiid has 37 points as 76ers ease past Wolves, 118-94

Rookie Anthony Edwards had 15 points in his first career start for the Timberwolves.

Joel Embiid racked up 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-94 victory over the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers.

The Eastern Conference leaders cruised away after a five-point halftime lead on the worst team in the Western Conference.

Embiid went 16 for 18 from the free-throw line.

He was no match for a Timberwolves team missing centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid.