Vote for your favorite 'Perk at Play' moments

We're looking back on Eric Perkins' signature sports series as he prepares to say goodbye to KARE 11 after 25 years.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As longtime KARE 11 sports anchor Eric Perkins prepares to bid farewell to the station after 25 years, we're looking back at his signature series: "Perk at Play."

ROSEMOUNT FOOTBALL

Perk joins the Rosemount Irish Silver Bullets to turn things around in this Perk at Play throwback.

SNOWMOBILE COURSE

Perk has the need, the need, for speed, in this Perk at Play throwback at Buck Hill from 1999.

AUGSBURG WRESTLING

Erik Perkins risks life and limb to wrestle Augsburg's wrestling champs, both big and small in this Perk at Play throwback from 1998.

LUMBERJACK PERK

Perk tries to prove he can be a lumberjack in this Perk at Play throwback from 1999.

MASCOT SLEDDING

Crunch, TC Bear and Goldy the Gopher shred waves of rolling snow in this Perk at Play throwback from 2000.

PERK & CRUNCH

Eric Perkins challenges Timberwolves' mascot Crunch to reclaim his honor in this Perk at Play throwback from 1998.

PERK THE RODEO CLOWN

In what may be one of his more ill-advised adventures, Eric Perkins takes on the world's toughest rodeo at the Xcel Energy Center in this Perk at Play throwback.

PERK & BROCK LESNAR

Don't make fun of Brock Lesnar. Perk learns the hard way in this Perk at Play throwback.

PERK & LINDSAY WHALEN

Perk plays some hoops with Gophers basketball star Lindsay Whalen in this Perk at Play throwback.

PERK "BORROWS" THE STANLEY CUP

Eric Perkins and company go on the road to "borrow" the 2000 Stanley Cup in this Perk at Play throwback.

PERK & THE GOLF PROTEGE