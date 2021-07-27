Vote for your favorite 'Perk at Play' moments

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As longtime KARE 11 sports anchor Eric Perkins prepares to bid farewell to the station after 25 years, we're looking back at his signature series: "Perk at Play."
Below, check out Perk's picks for his 11 favorite stories in the "Perk at Play" series, then cast a vote for your favorite. We'll reveal the winner during Eric Perkins' final KARE 11 newscast on Sunday, August 8.
ROSEMOUNT FOOTBALL
Perk joins the Rosemount Irish Silver Bullets to turn things around in this Perk at Play throwback.
SNOWMOBILE COURSE
Perk has the need, the need, for speed, in this Perk at Play throwback at Buck Hill from 1999.
AUGSBURG WRESTLING
Erik Perkins risks life and limb to wrestle Augsburg's wrestling champs, both big and small in this Perk at Play throwback from 1998.
LUMBERJACK PERK
Perk tries to prove he can be a lumberjack in this Perk at Play throwback from 1999.
MASCOT SLEDDING
Crunch, TC Bear and Goldy the Gopher shred waves of rolling snow in this Perk at Play throwback from 2000.
PERK & CRUNCH
Eric Perkins challenges Timberwolves' mascot Crunch to reclaim his honor in this Perk at Play throwback from 1998.
PERK THE RODEO CLOWN
In what may be one of his more ill-advised adventures, Eric Perkins takes on the world's toughest rodeo at the Xcel Energy Center in this Perk at Play throwback.
PERK & BROCK LESNAR
Don't make fun of Brock Lesnar. Perk learns the hard way in this Perk at Play throwback.
PERK & LINDSAY WHALEN
Perk plays some hoops with Gophers basketball star Lindsay Whalen in this Perk at Play throwback.
PERK "BORROWS" THE STANLEY CUP
Eric Perkins and company go on the road to "borrow" the 2000 Stanley Cup in this Perk at Play throwback.
PERK & THE GOLF PROTEGE
Perk aims to win at all costs against young golf protégé Cayman Fisher in this Perk at Play throwback.