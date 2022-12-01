Kirill Kaprizov expected to return from injury on Friday

Kaprizov, who leads the team with 40 points, was injured last week when he was hit awkwardly into the boards during a game against the Boston Bruins.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have had a rough couple of weeks when it comes to injuries, but some good news came Wednesday morning about the team's superstar.

Barring any setbacks, Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to head coach Dean Evason. Kaprizov was on the ice for the team's practice on Wednesday, with Evason saying he'd "seen enough" to feel comfortable letting the young star return later this week.

Kaprizov was injured last week in a game against the Boston Bruins when he was hit awkwardly into the boards by Trent Fredric. Fredric received a minor for boarding, but many, including Evason, wanted the league to take further action. In the end, no suspension was handed out to Fredric.

Kaprizov was one of nine Wild players out with an injury or in COVID-19 protocol for their contest against the Washington Capitals, which Minnesota won 3-2 in a shootout.

Kirill the Thrill's return... 🔜 #mnwild Head Coach Dean Evason provides an update on Kaprizov following today's practice. pic.twitter.com/AbDX2umTHF — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 12, 2022

Since joining the Wild last season, Kaprizov has taken the league by storm. The Russian phenom led the Wild with 27 goals and was awarded the Calder Trophy, which is given to the NHL's top rookie.

This season, Kaprizov has a team-leading 40 points, including 14 goals as Minnesota takes a 21-10-2 record into Friday's game with the Ducks.

