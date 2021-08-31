Vikings cut Griffen, Abdullah, Dozier as 53-man roster is set

Griffen recorded a sack in the Vikings' final preseason game, but it wasn't enough to land him a spot on the final 53-man roster.

EAGAN, Minn. — Everson Griffen's return to Minnesota was a short one.

The four-time Pro Bowler, who signed with the Vikings on Aug. 23, was among the final cuts announced Tuesday by the team.

Griffen, who was drafted by the Vikings in 2010, spent 10 seasons in Minnesota before spending time last season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. He recorded a sack in the Vikings' final preseason game, but it wasn't enough to land him a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Veteran running back and kick returner Ameer Abdullah, and offensive guard Dakota Dozier were also released.

The Vikings waived 14 players, including their fifth-round draft pick Zach Davidson. Undrafted rookie running back A.J. Rose, Jr. was also among the list of players waived despite having a solid preseason. Rose could be a name the Vikings try to sneak onto their practice squad should they need his services later in the year.

Wide receiver Chad Beebe was among four players waived with an injury designation.

Here's the full list of roster moves announced by the Vikings to get down to 53 players:

Released

Ameer Abdullah, RB

Andrew DePaola, LS

Dakota Dozier, G

Everson Griffen, DE

Tye Smith, CB

Waived

Zack Bailey, T

Jake Bargas, FB

Tuf Borland, LB

Jake Browning, QB

Zach Davidson, TE

Myles Dorn, S

Kyle Hinton, G

Hercules Mata'afa, DE

Myron Mitchell, WR

Parry Nickerson, CB

Whop Philyor, WR

A.J. Rose, Jr., RB

Kenny Willekes, DE

Shane Zylstra, TE

Waived w/ injury designation

Chad Beebe, WR

Luther Kirk, S

Dru Samia, G

Nate Stanley, QB

Minnesota went 0-3 in the preseason with very little offensive output. The team was playing without a handful of starters, including Dalvin Cook who didn't play a snap, but there was certainly some cause for concern with how some of the other starters played, especially on offense.

Here's a full list of the Vikings' 53-man roster:

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins

Kellen Mond

Running back

Dalvin Cook

Alexander Mattison

Kene Nwangwu

Fullback

C.J. Ham

Wide receiver

Adam Thielen

Justin Jefferson

K.J. Osborn

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Dede Westbrook

Dan Chisena

Tight end

Irv Smith, Jr.

Tyler Conklin

Brandon Dillon

Offensive line

Garrett Bradbury

Brian O'Neill

Christian Darrisaw

Ezra Cleveland

Mason Cole

Blake Brandel

Wyatt Davis

Rashod Hill

Olisaemeka Udoh

Defensive line

Jalyn Holmes

Danielle Hunter

Patrick Jones II

James Lynch

Michael Pierce

Sheldon Richardson

Dalvin Tomlinson

Armon Watts

Stephen Weatherly

D.J. Wonnum

Linebacker

Anthony Barr

Ryan Connelly

Troy Dye

Blake Lynch

Eric Kendricks

Chazz Surratt

Nick Vigil

Defensive back

Mackensie Alexander

Kris Boyd

Bashaud Breeland

Camryn Bynum

Cameron Dantzler

Harrison Hand

Josh Metellus

Patrick Peterson

Harrison Smith

Xavier Woods

Kicker

Greg Joseph

Punter

Britton Colquitt