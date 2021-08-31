Vikings cut Griffen, Abdullah, Dozier as 53-man roster is set

EAGAN, Minn. — Everson Griffen's return to Minnesota was a short one.
The four-time Pro Bowler, who signed with the Vikings on Aug. 23, was among the final cuts announced Tuesday by the team.
Griffen, who was drafted by the Vikings in 2010, spent 10 seasons in Minnesota before spending time last season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. He recorded a sack in the Vikings' final preseason game, but it wasn't enough to land him a spot on the final 53-man roster.
Veteran running back and kick returner Ameer Abdullah, and offensive guard Dakota Dozier were also released.
The Vikings waived 14 players, including their fifth-round draft pick Zach Davidson. Undrafted rookie running back A.J. Rose, Jr. was also among the list of players waived despite having a solid preseason. Rose could be a name the Vikings try to sneak onto their practice squad should they need his services later in the year.
Wide receiver Chad Beebe was among four players waived with an injury designation.
Here's the full list of roster moves announced by the Vikings to get down to 53 players:
Released
- Ameer Abdullah, RB
- Andrew DePaola, LS
- Dakota Dozier, G
- Everson Griffen, DE
- Tye Smith, CB
Waived
- Zack Bailey, T
- Jake Bargas, FB
- Tuf Borland, LB
- Jake Browning, QB
- Zach Davidson, TE
- Myles Dorn, S
- Kyle Hinton, G
- Hercules Mata'afa, DE
- Myron Mitchell, WR
- Parry Nickerson, CB
- Whop Philyor, WR
- A.J. Rose, Jr., RB
- Kenny Willekes, DE
- Shane Zylstra, TE
Waived w/ injury designation
- Chad Beebe, WR
- Luther Kirk, S
- Dru Samia, G
- Nate Stanley, QB
Minnesota went 0-3 in the preseason with very little offensive output. The team was playing without a handful of starters, including Dalvin Cook who didn't play a snap, but there was certainly some cause for concern with how some of the other starters played, especially on offense.
Here's a full list of the Vikings' 53-man roster:
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins
- Kellen Mond
Running back
- Dalvin Cook
- Alexander Mattison
- Kene Nwangwu
Fullback
- C.J. Ham
Wide receiver
- Adam Thielen
- Justin Jefferson
- K.J. Osborn
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- Dede Westbrook
- Dan Chisena
Tight end
- Irv Smith, Jr.
- Tyler Conklin
- Brandon Dillon
Offensive line
- Garrett Bradbury
- Brian O'Neill
- Christian Darrisaw
- Ezra Cleveland
- Mason Cole
- Blake Brandel
- Wyatt Davis
- Rashod Hill
- Olisaemeka Udoh
Defensive line
- Jalyn Holmes
- Danielle Hunter
- Patrick Jones II
- James Lynch
- Michael Pierce
- Sheldon Richardson
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Armon Watts
- Stephen Weatherly
- D.J. Wonnum
Linebacker
- Anthony Barr
- Ryan Connelly
- Troy Dye
- Blake Lynch
- Eric Kendricks
- Chazz Surratt
- Nick Vigil
Defensive back
- Mackensie Alexander
- Kris Boyd
- Bashaud Breeland
- Camryn Bynum
- Cameron Dantzler
- Harrison Hand
- Josh Metellus
- Patrick Peterson
- Harrison Smith
- Xavier Woods
Kicker
- Greg Joseph
Punter
- Britton Colquitt
The Vikings also announced that they've acquired tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets via a trade. Minnesota opens the season Sunday, Sept. 12 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.