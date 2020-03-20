"Excited, humble, hungry..." Tom Brady finalizes agreement to join Buccaneers

Brady has finalized an agreement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a $30 million per year deal.

TB12 is on his way to Tampa Bay.

And so begins Brady's second act, 21 seasons into his storied career.

Surely, the Buccaneers are hoping Brady can make a difference for them as they've been in a playoff drought since 2007.

Brady posted to his Facebook page, "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me..."