Family of Chatfield H.S. football player sues MSHSL over suspension from state championship game

Sam Backer was ejected from the Class AA semifinal game last week and suspended after being called on two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The parents of a southeastern Minnesota student athlete are suing the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) after he was called on unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a football game last week and suspended from playing in the state final.

Quarterback for Chatfield High School Sam Backer was called for the penalties in the team's win against Barnsville High School in the Class AA Semifinals on Nov. 18. Backer was subsequently ejected from the game and suspended from playing in the state football championship Friday.

The lawsuit states the actions of MSHSL are "unconstitutional," and the family is seeking to obtain a temporary restraining order, preventing the league from suspending Backer from Friday's game. The lawsuit also alleges Backer has been denied due process.

MSHSL's Tim Leighton responded to the lawsuit in a statement saying, "The League does not comment on pending, threatened or existing litigation."