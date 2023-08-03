Fans flood into downtown St. Paul for boys state hockey tournament

It’s the luckiest time of the year for the team at Tom Reid’s on the opening day of the annual Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Tournament.

ST PAUL, Minn — You can call downtown St. Paul "ground zero" in the State of Hockey, and along West Seventh Street this week, business is booming.

"There’s a lot of green, yes, and we love it," said Kathy Gosiger, general manager of Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub.

"They fill the hotels, they’re filling all the bars and restaurants along Seventh Street. So far, we’re trending higher than last year," said Gosiger.

But profits aside, it’s also somewhat of a family affair, centering around tradition.

"It's the annual father-daughter trip, so we’ve been doing this for 12 years," said Brian Isaacson, who came into town from Duluth.

"My boy took and played hockey from when he grew up and my daughter took and played for a couple years, and then she decided it was more fun to watch big brother play it," explained Isaacson while having dinner with his daughter at Tom Reid's.

A love of sport, that's also taken very seriously.

"What's important in Minnesota? High school hockey," laughed Isaacson. "I know years when we first started coming down here, it was hard to take and get tickets. Finally, I got on a list and now I'm a season ticket holder."

It's a seasonal affair that brings people together from near and far.

"Just flew in from Fort Lauderdale to cheer on the Warroad Warriors," said one hockey fan on his way to the Xcel Energy Center.

With one goal.

"Play hard, play smart," said another fan.

"There's not a state around that takes and draws this much attention to hockey," said Isaacson.

There are still tickets available for the tournament, which runs through Saturday, March 11.

Adult tickets are $20 dollars and student tickets are $10 to $13.

