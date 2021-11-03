Farmington girls basketball has unfinished business in postseason

The Tigers haven't lost a game in over a year but because of the pandemic they don't have a state title to show for it.

FARMINGTON, Minnesota — Let's try this again. This time is their time.

With the motto on their shirts saying "Our Time," the undefeated Farmington girls basketball team also has unfinished business. They are 17-0 on the year.

A season ago, this team advanced all the way to the state title game. They were eager and ready to face Hopkins for the crown, before COVID-19 forced that game and the season to be cancelled.

Now, the Tigers are focused on getting right back to that moment and they hope to complete that journey – state title and all – this time around.