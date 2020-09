The Tigers put up pictures of their families and also their dogs.

FARMINGTON, Minn. β€” In this far-fetched year some teams have had to put a pause on fans.

With the help of some parents, Farmington girls swimming and diving head coach Jen Marshall surprised the team at their first virtual meet.

It brings a sense of normalcy for the student-athletes and it motivates them in the pool.