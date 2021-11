Connor (senior quarterback) and Tom Develice (head coach) have the Huskies humming to a 9-0 record.

ANDOVER, Minn. — From her vantage point at Andover, Trina Develice can see it all.

Along with her husband Tom, who is head coach of the Huskies, they have three boys running around on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons. The oldest is Connor, a senior that plays quarterback.

This father-son combination, this Develice Duo, has the Huskies humming to a 9-0 record.

It makes for a full family event at games and is something special for the Develice’s and Andover this season.