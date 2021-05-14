Dave Schwartz gets out on the water for Minnesota Fishing Opener

Minnesota's inland waters are open for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout fishing on May 15.

MOUND, Minn. — KARE 11's Dave Schwartz is headed out on Lake Minnetonka for the 2021 Minnesota Fishing Opener.

Saturday is the fishing opener for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout on Minnesota's inland waters.

Schwartz's guide, Travis Frank from Minnesota Bound, started a fishing guide service over 20 years ago when he was just 16 years old. He has guided hundreds and possibly thousands of anglers over those two decades, including Gov. Mark Dayton and Minnesota Bound's Ron Schara.

He also takes kids 12 and under fishing for free, when accompanied by an adult, as part of his quest to get more kids hooked on fishing.