DNR says you should fish close to home as opener approaches

Consistent with the Stay at Home order, the DNR strongly discourages travel outside of your community.

ST PAUL, Minn. — For many of you, this weekend’s fishing opener will provide a much-needed psychological lift.

“It’s really good to release stress and anxiety that people are feeling around the COVID-19 virus,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “[But] like so many activities in Minnesota, it’s going to be a little bit different this year.”

First and foremost, the DNR’s guidance strongly urges Minnesotans to stay close to home while fishing. You should:

Avoid overnight stays

Bring all needed supplies with you

Limit travel to one tank of gas (for a full back-and-forth trip)

The restrictions, which remain consistent with the Stay at Home order that discourages non-essential travel outside of communities, are intended to protect rural areas that cannot afford to become overrun with COVID-19 cases. Many of the most popular fishing spots in Minnesota are located in these places.

“We know we have a virus-vulnerable population, whether that’s older populations, American Indian populations,” Strommen said, “that have a higher incidence of underlying conditions.”

Despite the travel restrictions, the enthusiasm for fishing hasn’t dampened. In fact, it has only increased.

The DNR reports a 40% increase in fishing licenses compared to last year, representing the highest total in nearly two decades. Of course, the booming interest in fishing means it might be more difficult to socially distance.

For that reason, the DNR is urging extra caution – and you should avoid crowded areas if possible.

“When you’re at a boat landing, have patience and let people in and out,” DNR fisheries chief Brad Parsons said. “If you’re shore fishing, think of the fact that most fishing poles are about six-feet long. So, that’s a great way to do it.”