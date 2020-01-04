x
Gov. Walz postpones his annual fishing opener celebration

The Minnesota fishing opener remains scheduled for May 9.
Credit: Flickr - Minnesota Governor

ST PAUL PARK, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced that the Governor's 2020 Fishing Opener celebration in Otter Tail County will be postponed.

In Wednesday's daily coronavirus briefing, Walz said his trip, which was originally scheduled for May 7-10, has been pushed back to May 6-9, 2021.

While the Governor's kickoff celebration has been postponed, the state fishing opener has not changed.

"We encourage people to get out there, keep a safe distance," said Walz in a conference call. "Watch the DNR's website. We've got 11,842 lakes -- and as I remind Wisconsin as they try and measure every mud hole as a lake -- we still have more, so there's opportunities to get out there."

The state fishing opener is scheduled for May 9.

For more information on this year's opener, check out the Minnesota DNR's website

