Fitness fun with 'Grandmasota Sue'

Stillwater's Sue Lennartson went old school wearing a muscle costume in a workout video that she made for her grandchildren.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Sue Lennartson decided on a whim to make a workout video as way to connect with her grandkids here in Minnesota and Colorado while they are doing distance learning.

"I'm a former physical education teacher and I thought well I'll just send them a little message from grandma and I'll be their PE teacher for the day in a unique way," Lennartson said.

The 74-year-old dynamo brought enthusiasm and energy throughout the nearly six minute video.

"The idea was to a bring a smile and a laugh to my grandchildren to lift up their day with all that is going," Sue explained.

The former Twin Cities teacher pulled things together from her home and garage for the fitness shoot.... and she did it in just one take with her friend McQuaid Boo shooting the video!

"Nothing was written down, it just came together. I used looked around for stuff. There was stuff around like a can of cheese. I went into the garage and picked out more stuff," said Lennartson

The Stillwater, Minnesota resident's video has been shared by friends and family across social media platforms but isn't sure that she's a viral sensation!