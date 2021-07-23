Following grows for Spring Lake Park graduate Troy Merritt at 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. — It's just a short drive for Troy Merritt's fans.
About 40 members of his family and friends were out on Friday at the 3M Open. That included his brother Tim Merritt.
"He enjoys coming back. He enjoys the Spring Lake Park vibe that comes to watch him," Tim said. "He feeds off that energy. It's a little different for him but he still focuses in and does his thing."
There's a small home course advantage as Troy played TPC Twin Cities in high school at Spring Lake Park.
He's in the top-10 going into the weekend as he's looking for his 3rd PGA Tour win.
You should expect these crowds to grow for Troy Merritt throughout the weekend.