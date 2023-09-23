Football and family: A family affair for the Caruso's

St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso shares the sidelines with daughter Anna.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Like father, like daughter.

“I’ve been on the field ever since I was a baby,” said Anna Caruso, daughter of St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso.

A six-time National Coach of the Year, Glenn Caruso is in his 16th season as Tommies head coach. Daughter Anna has had a sideline view for all 16 of them.

“Anna just loved being here and would help out in any way, whether it be equipment that needed to be moved, horns that need to keep us on track, water that needed to be handed out,” said St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso.

“I would take the city bus when I got to be 12, 13, 14 years old, so I’ve always been in love with football,” said Anna Caruso.

Caruso has built his program on three pillars. Faith, family, and football.

“The fact that we’ve been able to raise our family and our football program in a very similar manner is what warms my heart to the highest degree,” said Glenn.

Growing up, quite literally in the shadows of the sideline, Anna has always shared a passion for the game with her Dad.

“My dad and watching him coach and lead and teach was what drew me into the sport and made me fall in love with it,” said Anna.

After graduating from Cretin Derham Hall, Anna opted to stay close to home and play softball for the Tommies.

“To build this team, and grow this team, we needed something to build it on and this built on family,” said Anna.

Much like a perfect play call dialed up on third down when an opening arrived on the Tommies staff last fall, Dad didn’t have to look far for the perfect person to fill out his coaching staff.

“I said boy I got a job for you, if you want it, and she said heck yeah,” said Glenn.

You heard that right. Dad and daughter on the same division one staff, sharing the sidelines together.

“So Anna runs our in-game strategy and data analytics… it’s something that we’ve done and believed in very strongly for the better part of 14-15 years,” said Glenn Caruso.

A psychology and data analytics major at St. Thomas, Anna’s role is something she’s been working towards ever since she could say first down.

“Taking input of things like field position, play-calling and looking for patterns, looking for little flaws and looking for winning edges ultimately,” said Anna.

Finding those margins to give the Tommies an advantage on Saturdays, the Caruso’s version of a Daddy-Daughter dance resides on the sidelines surrounded by faith, family, and football.

“I don’t use the term literally lightly. It literally brings me to tears when I get a chance to think about it. We are blessed beyond what we deserve,” said Glenn.

“My dad loved watching me play football, not because it was football, but because it was my passion. And now, a generation later, I can see that, and to watch their passions come to life, is one of the proudest moments of my time,” said Glenn.

“It’s special. It’s something that I know few dads and daughters get to share,” said Anna.

Anna hopes her journey will inspire the next generation.

“Women can succeed in this field,”