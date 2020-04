Former St. John's Johnnie expected to be selected in the NFL later this month

Ben Bartch never thought that the NFL was a real possibility when he arrived in Collegeville four years ago, as a Tight End.

"I was just talking with my room mate about that," Bartch says. "Absolutely not."

Now the offensive tackle is being predicted by some to be selected in the 3rd or 4th round of the NFL Draft later this month.