Caruso talks about joining Pioneer Football league

ST PAUL, Minn. — It’s been just a few weeks since St. Thomas Football has been named to the Division 1 Pioneer league..and head coach Glen Caruso’s biggest obstacle in his mind – has nothing to do with football.

"It's the retention of our current culture," Caruso says. "It's not so much what we have to go do, there will come a time where we'll have a lot of different things to do. But our focus is still on recruiting a young man who understands what it's like to be able to balance the academics, the athletics, the social."