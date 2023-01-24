FCS champion SDSU to host Drake at Target Field

The Jackrabbits, who captured their their first FCS Championship earlier this month, will host Drake University Sept. 16, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS — Football is returning to Target Field with newly crowned South Dakota State playing the host.

This will be the third time a football game has been played at Target Field and second Division I contest. The first Division I game came back in 2019 when perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State played Butler.

SDSU defeated NDSU on Jan. 8 to win its first FCS title since making the jump to Division I in 2004.

Details surrounding the game, including game time and ticket information, will be released in the coming weeks, according to Twins officials.

Football returns to Target Field as we play host to the 2022 FCS National Champion SDSU Jackrabbits!https://t.co/8uBioS912q pic.twitter.com/QvPQFVXuHf — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 25, 2023

