FCS champion SDSU to host Drake at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — Football is returning to Target Field with newly crowned South Dakota State playing the host.
The Jackrabbits, who captured their their first FCS Championship earlier this month, will host Drake University Sept. 16, 2023.
This will be the third time a football game has been played at Target Field and second Division I contest. The first Division I game came back in 2019 when perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State played Butler.
SDSU defeated NDSU on Jan. 8 to win its first FCS title since making the jump to Division I in 2004.
Details surrounding the game, including game time and ticket information, will be released in the coming weeks, according to Twins officials.
