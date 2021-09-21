For Mackensie Alexander, Habitat for Humanity build hits 'close to home'

Alexander, who said he grew up in a Habitat for Humanity house as a kid in Florida, joined other teammates to help build a house for a Minneapolis family.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander and Habitat for Humanity hold a special bond, which is in part why he was so committed to helping build a home for a family here in Minneapolis.

"I grew up in a Habitat home in Florida," Alexander said. "That home was my universe."

That's exactly what Habitat for Humanity, in conjunction with Sleep Number and the Vikings, is trying to do here in Minnesota.

"This is one of about 35 homes we'll build this year around the Twin Cities," said Chris Coleman, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity CEO. "Ultimately, we want to create a safe, affordable home for a family."

D.J. Wonnum, K.J. Osborne and C.J Ham joined Alexander to help install the drywall in the house.

"It's an honor being able to get out in the community, finally, and help people," said Wonnum, who wasn't able to participate in community events his rookie season because of the pandemic.