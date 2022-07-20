Minnesota native Dani Cameranesi retires from U.S. National Hockey Team

The two-time Olympic medalist was also a member of two U of M national championship teams, and stands seventh in program history in total points.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two-time Olympic medalist and former Minnesota Gopher Dani Cameranesi is considering what comes next after announcing Wednesday that she is retiring from the U.S. Woman's National Hockey Team.

The 27-year-old Cameranesi has spent the last eight years on the international stage, picking up 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) in 87 career games. She won a gold medal with the U.S. Women's Olympic Team in 2018, and a silver in 2022.

Before starting her international career, Cameranesi, a native of Plymouth, Minnesota, starred for her hometown Minnesota Gophers from 2013-2017 helping the team win two national championships. She totaled 201 points and 93 goals, ranking her seventh in program history in both categories.

Cameranesi served as an assistant captain her senior year, and is one of seven Gopher women to be named as a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award top-ten finalist in back to back seasons (given to the top U.S. women's collegiate player).

“I’ve been fortunate enough to represent my country for the last eight years, and I can proudly say I am an Olympic gold and silver medalist," Cameranesi shared in a released statement. "There is truly no greater feeling than putting on the red, white and blue, stepping on the ice and hearing the fans chant ‘USA,’” said Cameranesi. “I am forever grateful for the lessons, experiences and people I’ve met along my journey.

Cameranesi says the national team experience marks the best years of her life, and added that she can't wait to see who slips on her No. 24 jersey next.

