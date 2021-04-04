Former Jalen Suggs teammate reacts to buzzer-beating midcourt 3

Like thousands of other fans, Leroy Barnes tuned into the historic Gonzaga/UCLA basketball game.

MINNESOTA, USA — Jalen Suggs made history Saturday night, securing a spot for Gonzaga in the final NCAA championship game.

“He made the shot and everything went numb, I was shocked,” Barnes said.

However, unlike most fans, Barnes has a special tie to the buzzer-beating superstar Jalen Suggs.

"I met him in 4th grade, we played for the same team – West Side Boosters."

Barnes and Suggs then went on to play basketball for Minnehaha Academy.

"He was a great player on and off the court and a great role model to all of the people,” Barnes said.

People on all levels are noticing Suggs.

Twitter has been buzzing about the Minnesota native.

I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

Suggs 💪🏽💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021

Still thinkin about Suggs. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 4, 2021

Barnes who is a sophomore, says he hopes for the same college career one day.

"My plan is to be the next Jalen Suggs. Put on for Minnesota,” Barnes said.

As for the final championship game between Baylor and Gonzaga, Barnes stands firm in his prediction.