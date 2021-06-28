Former Lynx star Maya Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award at The ESPYS

The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10 in New York.

NEW YORK — Former Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The ESPYS for her work on criminal justice reform.

The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10 in New York. It’s the same day that the late tennis champion would have turned 78.