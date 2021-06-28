x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Former Lynx star Maya Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award at The ESPYS

The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10 in New York.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore cheers on the crowd with seconds left against the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won the WNBA Championship 85-76. Moore scored 18 points. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

NEW YORK — Former Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The ESPYS for her work on criminal justice reform. 

The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10 in New York. It’s the same day that the late tennis champion would have turned 78. 

Moore stepped away from her basketball career in 2019 to seek justice for Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being wrongly convicted of burglary and assault. Irons’ conviction was overturned last year and he was freed. The couple later married.

Related Articles

 