Two former Minnesota fan favorites start new charitable fundraising organization

Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and former Wild forward Jason Zucker have started Altroo.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Former Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph and friend, former Wild Forward Jason Zucker, have always been involved in giving back to the Minnesota community.

Even now that they play elsewhere, but still maintain homes here, they continue their activity in the Minnesota community. Recently, they've started a new charitable company called Alltroo that uses a sweepstakes model for "once in a life time experiences."

It's a new approach to raising money for charities and it's kicking off here in Minnesota for the 3M Championship this weekend.