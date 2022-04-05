Doug Sutherland, former Purple People Eater, dies at 73

Sutherland played in the fourth-most games of any defensive tackle in Vikings history, including eight starts in 1974 filling in for Gary Larsen.

EAGAN, Minn. — Doug Sutherland, a member of the Purple People Eaters with the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970s, died Tuesday at the age of 73, team officials confirmed.

Sutherland, a native of Superior, Wisconsin, joined the Vikings in 1971. He played in the fourth-most games of any defensive tackle in Vikings history, including eight starts in 1974 filling in for Gary Larsen. Sutherland then stepped in full time after Larsen retired following the 1974 season, playing alongside Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller — as well as Vikings Ring of Honor inductee Jim Marshall.

The #Vikings are mourning the loss of Legend Doug Sutherland.



Sutherland started 90 of the 138 regular-season games he played for Minnesota, the fourth-highest total of appearances by a Vikings DT behind John Randle, Kevin Williams and Alan Page.



📰: https://t.co/Ckqx3k5wsX pic.twitter.com/t1s7djolXD — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 5, 2022

Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf released the following statement on the team's website:

Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest Legends. His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams. Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn't miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug's friends and family.

"I am so sorry we have lost this amazing guy and member of the Vikings family," tweeted Eller Tuesday night. "He was one of the kindest, most genuine men."

I am so sorry we have lost this amazing guy and member of the Vikings family. He was one of the kindest, most genuine men. 💜 pic.twitter.com/R8FYkkWXlf — Carl Eller (@CarlEller81) April 5, 2022

Watch more of Minnesota sports: