Former Vikings offensive lineman Steve Riley dies at 68

The former first-round pick helped lead Minnesota to seven playoff berths, including appearances in Super Bowl IX and Super Bowl XI.

MINNEAPOLIS — Steve Riley, a former offensive tackle who played in two Super Bowls for the Minnesota Vikings, died Thursday, according to team officials. He was 68.

Riley was a first-round selection for the Vikings in the 1974 NFL Draft and went on to play in 138 games, including 128 starts in 11 seasons. He helped lead Minnesota to seven playoff berths, including appearances in Super Bowl IX and Super Bowl XI.

The news comes less than a week after former teammate Mick Tingelhoff died on Sept. 11.