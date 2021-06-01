Former Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen named Hall of Fame finalist

Allen, who spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, recorded 136 sacks in his career, the 12th-most sacks in NFL history.

MINNEAPOLIS — When defensive end Jared Allen joined the Minnesota Vikings back in 2008, it was hard not to notice the new face coming around the edge harassing opposing quarterbacks.

His knack for sacks was evident right out of the gates, compiling 14½ in his first season in purple. And if his defensive presence wasn't enough to garner your attention, his calf-roping celebration may have caught your eye.

Now, Allen is hoping his ability to roundup opposing quarterbacks can rope him a golden jacket.

The former All-Pro was selected as a finalist for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.

Allen, a former fourth-round draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004, recorded 136 sacks in his career, the 12th-most sacks in NFL history.

According to the Minnesota Vikings team website, Allen recorded 85½ sacks in his six season with the Vikings, including a franchise-record 22 sacks in 2011. While Allen came up one sack short of breaking the NFL single-season sacks record in 2011, he did surpass Chris Doleman's team record of 21 sacks set in 1989.

Allen also played an integral part in helping lead the Vikings to the NFC Championship in 2009-10 following a 12-4 season. Minnesota fell one win shy of a Super Bowl appearance that season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in overtime.

While a Super Bowl championship eluded Allen throughout his career, he still has a chance to add one more accolade to an already impressive football career.

The other finalists in this year's Hall of Fame class are:

Ronde Barber

Tony Boselli

LeRoy Butler

Alan Faneca

Torry Holt

Calvin Johnson

John Lynch

Peyton Manning

Clay Matthews

Sam Mills

Richard Seymour

Zach Thomas

Reggie Wayne

Charles Woodson