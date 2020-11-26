x
Sports

New Diggs: Former Vikings receiver finds happiness in Buffalo

Stefon Diggs' mood is also a reflection of an offseason decision to take a more team-first approach, after developing a mercurial reputation with the Vikings.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) tries to turn upfield after a reception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Painted rightly or wrongly as yet another one of the NFL's many diva receivers for his various sideline outbursts during his first five seasons in Minnesota, Diggs has put behind his mercurial past by quickly warming up to his new surroundings. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs came to a realization during practice some nine months since arriving in Buffalo after being acquired in a trade from Minnesota. When a coach asked him how he's doing, Diggs replied by saying he feels happy. 

The response surprised the sixth-year player because Diggs feels as if he's found a home in Buffalo. It's where he ranks second in the NFL in catches and yards receiving, and playing a key role in helping the AFC East-leading Bills get off to a 7-3 start. 

Diggs' upbeat mood is also a reflection of an offseason decision to take a more team-first approach after developing a mercurial reputation during his five seasons with the Vikings.

“I feel like I learned so much from my previous situation that I kind of carried it over in trying to turn over a new leaf and try to handle things a lot differently than I did before,” Diggs explained. “I went into this new year trying to be the best player, best teammate. And it’s been working out.”

The AFC East-leading Bills are 7-3 coming off their bye week off. They host the 3-7 Chargers on Sunday.  

