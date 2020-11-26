New Diggs: Former Vikings receiver finds happiness in Buffalo

Stefon Diggs' mood is also a reflection of an offseason decision to take a more team-first approach, after developing a mercurial reputation with the Vikings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs came to a realization during practice some nine months since arriving in Buffalo after being acquired in a trade from Minnesota. When a coach asked him how he's doing, Diggs replied by saying he feels happy.

The response surprised the sixth-year player because Diggs feels as if he's found a home in Buffalo. It's where he ranks second in the NFL in catches and yards receiving, and playing a key role in helping the AFC East-leading Bills get off to a 7-3 start.

Diggs' upbeat mood is also a reflection of an offseason decision to take a more team-first approach after developing a mercurial reputation during his five seasons with the Vikings.

“I feel like I learned so much from my previous situation that I kind of carried it over in trying to turn over a new leaf and try to handle things a lot differently than I did before,” Diggs explained. “I went into this new year trying to be the best player, best teammate. And it’s been working out.”