Frankie Capan III's home course cheers on Minnesotan in U.S. Open

NORTH OAKS, Minn. — Frankie Capan III literally grew up on the fairways at the North Oaks Golf Club. His family home has a view of the course.

Now, the 23-year-old's home golf club is cheering him on for his first U.S. Open.

"We've watched him grow up here at the club our whole lives," said Tim Dunleavy, a past president of the club. "We watched him as a little child growing up and he was always good. If he makes the cut it will just be unbelievable."

Ben Schuneman is an assistant golf professional at the club. He said he and other assistants were excited to see the North Oaks native's progress.

"I can speak to his work ethic and how much time he's put into the game of golf," Schuneman said. "It's what he loves to do. And he's always called this place home."

"This advancement in his career has been pretty expected," said Ryan Gallagher, another assistant golf professional. "It's pretty rare to see a Minnesota-born and bred player make it to this level of golf. So it's just been so cool to see that."