Timberwolves game postponed due to contact tracing for the team

MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA announced that the game scheduled Friday night between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves has been postponed in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols.
The NBA says because of ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing with the Timberwolves, the Wolves don't have enough available players for the game.
The team says they do "not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight's game against the Grizzlies."
Karl-Anthony Towns sent out an emotional tweet Friday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Towns' mother passed away from COVID-19 complications last April.