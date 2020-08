Legendary coach Steve Paulson - who led the Hornets to 23 state championships in 30 years - retired at the end of last season.

EDINA, Minn. — There’s a changing of the guard - Jaime Gaard Chapman that is.

She takes over as head coach of the Edina girls tennis team. Legendary coach Steve Paulson - who led the Hornets to 23 state championships in 30 years - retired at the end of last season.

Gaard Chapman knows about pressure as she played for Paulson and won several state titles with the Hornets in the late 1990's and early 2000's.

The head coach says she will continue the traditions at Edina with a team-first mentality.