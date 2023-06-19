Gabe Kalscheur works out for the Wolves

The former University of Minnesota Gopher and Iowa State Cyclone is continuing his pre-draft workouts, but this time, he's with his hometown Timberwolves.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former DeLaSalle, Gopher and Cyclone standout Gabe Kalscheur continued his pre-draft workout circuit on Monday, this time with his hometown Wolves.

"It's a blessing, it's a dream come true," said Kalscheur.

The Edina native helped the Islanders win a state championship during his high school career before starting his collegiate journey with Minnesota. He would start the first three seasons of his career for the maroon and gold before transferring to Iowa State following the dismissal of Richard Pitino.

Kalscheur found a home away from home in Ames, helping lead Iowa State to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a Sweet 16 berth in the 2021-2022 season. Kalscheur earned second-team All-Big 12 honors this past season, showcasing outside shooting and lockdown defense that has scouts and pro executives interested leading up to Thursday's NBA Draft, which can be viewed at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

"I can showcase my shooting, my defense, really getting into people and really just competing. I think that showcases what an organization wants out of a player," said Kalscheur.

It's been a busy last few weeks for Kalscheur leading up to Thursday.

"Been very busy traveling back and forth. Get to go home for one or two days maybe, and then you're right back on the road, staying in hotels, flying back and forth. It's a lot, it's draining, but at the same time, this is what I've been working for. This is what I've been putting myself in a position for."

Monday was his ninth pre-draft workout during this circuit leading up to Thursday, and so far the feedback from teams and executives has been very positive.

"I've had a lot of good feedback with my agent, has been talking about good things, so just blessed and excited to see where I'm going to be," said Kalscheur.

Whether it's hearing his name called on Thursday, or signing with a team as an undrafted free agent, Kalscheur knows all it takes is one opportunity.

"There's so many opportunities, there's so many pathways, and all you need is the right organization, the right chance and fit and the sky is the limit. I know I can play at a high level, I can compete and play in the NBA — I know for sure — but just getting the right position, the right organization is definitely big," said Kalscheur.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 on ESPN. The Timberwolves currently have one selection in the draft, 53rd overall in the second round. They traded this year's first-round pick as part of the deal to acquire center Rudy Gobert.

