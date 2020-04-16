x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

sports

Gentry Academy's Hall continues climb as elite mountain biker

Recently ranked as the No. 1 mountain biker in the nation for his age group, Gentry Academy's Barrett Hall has plenty of time to practice during this pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS —

Up and down describes this year perfectly. 

It's also very relatable when talking about Barrett Hall's journey in mountain biking. 

A sophomore at Gentry Academy in St. Paul, Hall was recently ranked as the No. 1 mountain biker in the nation in his age group of 15-16 year olds. He hopes to possibly turn pro one day in this high-adrenaline sport.

That's not bad for a kid that also scored 24 goals playing hockey this year for the Stars. 

Right now, with school out, it's a perfect sport for social distancing and some fast paced practice. 

RELATED: Major parks and trails are open — but there are rules to follow

RELATED: Stadium lights turned on as beacons of hope

RELATED: Maple Grove softball holding out hope for chance to repeat as state champion