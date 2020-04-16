Gentry Academy's Hall continues climb as elite mountain biker

MINNEAPOLIS —
Up and down describes this year perfectly.
It's also very relatable when talking about Barrett Hall's journey in mountain biking.
A sophomore at Gentry Academy in St. Paul, Hall was recently ranked as the No. 1 mountain biker in the nation in his age group of 15-16 year olds. He hopes to possibly turn pro one day in this high-adrenaline sport.
That's not bad for a kid that also scored 24 goals playing hockey this year for the Stars.
Right now, with school out, it's a perfect sport for social distancing and some fast paced practice.