First 'George Floyd Classic' features Floyd's former high school, big Polars win

Minneapolis North Polars defeated Floyd's alma mater, Jack Yates Houston, 95-49.

MINNEAPOLIS — In the first "George Floyd, Jr. Memorial Holiday Classic" basketball tournament, the Minneapolis North Polars got out to a 25-5 lead to start the game against Jack Yates Houston and never looked back.

The Polars defeated Floyd's alma mater in the tournament at North Central University, which was as much about "building a better tomorrow," as it was basketball, according to the tournament organizers, the Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association.