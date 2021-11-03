x
George scores 32, Clippers outshoot Minnesota in 126-115 win

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points for Minnesota, which has lost four of five.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Paul George had 32 points and eight assists, and Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 29 points as the Los Angeles Clippers found their shooting stroke in a 126-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

George shot 11 of 18, including 4 of 8 from long distance as Los Angeles had its best shooting night of the season and won its second straight game. 

The Clippers shot 60.3% from the field and made a season-high 21 3-pointers on 36 attempts. 

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

