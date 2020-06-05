Girls lacrosse in Minnesota growing with help of social media challenge

The U.S. Club Lacrosse Organization set up a People’s Champion competition. It’s a social media challenge to determine the top girls player in each class.

MINNEAPOLIS — The trick is to click. For Ella Berg, Jaylen Rosga and others, this is a chance to grow the game in Minnesota.

JaRosga is going to be junior at Henry Sibley High School and will play for Gentry in the upcoming season. Cate Isaacson plays club in Minnesota but attends high school in Ohio. Berg will be a freshman at Gentry Academy.

You can cast your vote here: https://www.usclublax.com/pc-landing-page.html