Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson returns home Sunday

Steveson is scheduled to arrive at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson is returning to home, and he's bringing some hardware.

After an electrifying 9-8 win over Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the final match at the Tokyo Olympics, Steveson is the latest Minnesotan to bring home a gold medal.

Earlier Sunday, St. Paul native Suni Lee was honored with a parade on the city's eastside after she claimed a gold in the women's individual all-around gymnastics competition.

Steveson, who grew up in Apple Valley, won four state titles in high school and then added two Big Ten Conference Championships and a national title with the Gophers.

In an interview following the match by KARE 11's Dave Schwartz, Steveson expressed what it was like winning his first Olympics gold medal.

"Indescribable, you know, it's a crazy feeling that I've won the gold medal," said Steveson. "You know, I'm bringing a gold medal back to Minnesota. There's some different, something special."