Golf lessons at Emerald Greens Golf Course

Junior golfers started work on the basics of their golf game.

HASTINGS, Minn. — PGA professional Barry Wallin has been teaching golf for 30 years, including the last 15 years at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings.

Wallin, as well as another instructor and some of the junior golfers at Tuesday's first day of lessons, were wearing masks and practicing social distancing on the course because of the coronavirus pandemic .

"We designed it with groups of eight kids and two instructors as we stayed to that 10 person limit," Wallin said.

They work on the basics of the game with the young golfers.

"We start with small swings and our staff is keen on looking for things. The top goal is to keep the kids safe and then number two is to give them some pointers," Wallin said.