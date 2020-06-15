3M Open will go on in July, but without spectators

The tournament will be played July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

BLAINE, Minn. — The PGA Tour said this year's 3M Open tournament will go on as scheduled in July, but without spectators in attendance due to coronavirus concerns.

"The well-being of the Blaine and surrounding communities remains of utmost importance," read a statement posted on the 3M Open website. "The PGA TOUR, 3M Open and 3M Open Fund will continue to work directly with local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the players, caddies and necessary personnel who are allowed on the grounds at the 3M Open."

The PGA resumed play in Texas last week in a tournament without spectators. Similar events are also planned in South Carolina, Connecticut, Michigan and Ohio.

3M Open organizers thanked fans for their understanding.

"We were hopeful we could have had a limited number of spectators on the grounds during tournament week," said 3M Open Executive Tournament Director Hollis Cavner in a statement. "But we totally understand the need to conduct this event without spectators during this particular time. There will be a show. It will just be a TV show without an onsite audience."

In addition to attracting some of the biggest names in professional golf for the tournament, the 3M Open Fund is also a major fundraiser for the state, providing more than $1.5 million to Minnesota nonprofits last year.

"Even without spectators, the 3M Open will remain a platform to give back and build more resilient communities," said Denise Rutherford, 3M’s senior vice president of corporate affairs in a statement. "Sports has the unique ability to unite people and that has been a cornerstone of 3M’s partnership with the PGA TOUR for many years. We look forward to strengthening our social impact through the 3M Open Fund with this year’s tournament."