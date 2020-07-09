Local courses seeing more golfers during pandemic

The Minnesota PGA says most golf courses statewide have 20 to 30% bigger crowds than usual, with many seeing their all-time best numbers.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Blair Madsen loves to golf, and he's doing it more than ever, playing double the rounds he would normally play in summer that's anything but normal.

“It’s been one of the few things that we can do where we can get out with our buddies and be face to face and socially distance and be responsible,” said Madsen, who’s played 75 rounds this year. “So it’s been a savior.”

It’s a savior for golfers, and for the courses they’re playing. The Minnesota PGA says most golf courses statewide have 20 to 30% bigger crowds than usual, with many seeing their all-time best numbers.

Golden Valley Country Club is one of them.

“(We have a) full tee sheet, every single day,” said Henry Orme, GVCC’s head professional. “In August, we had our most rounds ever.”

Orme says sunny days, canceled plans and more downtime have meant more people want to golf, including some new faces. The club added 30 new members just this summer.

“When (the pandemic) first started, I couldn’t believe how busy it was,” said Orme. “But then it just kept going and going and getting busier and busier.”

It’s been so busy, Golden Valley had record crowds every month since spring, even on days it’s typically slow.

“We have over 120 players on Mondays, which is unheard of,” Said Orme. “Normally we would average 30.”

To date, this year it’s booked 22,000 rounds of golf – already 4,000 more than last year – a pace that should hold, as long as the weather does.

“It’s been a great summer,” said Madsen. “Hopefully we have another month.”