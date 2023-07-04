Minnesota and western Wisconsin golf courses are back in full swing

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced Wednesday that Play Golf Minneapolis courses and driving ranges have begun opening.

After a seemingly endless winter, golfers are anxious to get back on their favorite courses around Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced Wednesday that Play Golf Minneapolis courses and driving ranges have begun opening for the season.

According to the news release, Fort Snelling Golf Club in St. Paul and Meadowbrook Golf Club in Hopkins are open, while Francis A. Gross Golf Club in Minneapolis will open on Friday.

If you're looking to dust off your clubs at other courses around the region, check out this list of golf courses and driving ranges that have already opened for business.

