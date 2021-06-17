'Tee it up for the Troops' comes to Olympic Hills Golf Course for first time

Eden Prairie golf course hosted four Gold Star Families on flag day to honor their sacrifice, raise money to send vets to national event in Florida.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Olympic Hills Golf Course hosted four Gold Star Families and veterans of the Vietnam War for "Tee it Up for the Troops" on Flag Day as part of a charity event to raise money and awareness for combat veterans.

"When you lose the active duty comradery, you need to find a new comradery," said Andrew Bachelder, a veteran.

Bachelder came all the way from Fort Worth, Texas for the event. He was injured in a "Huey" helicopter crash and was a five-time participant in former George W. Bush's Warrior Open.

Now, he travels around the country promoting and participating in events like "Tee it Up for the Troops."

"That's what was really saving my life, was being able to focus on something other than my injuries, or my medications, or my survivor's guilt," he said.