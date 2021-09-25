U.S. takes commanding 11-5 lead at Ryder Cup

It will take 14.5 points for the U.S. to win the cup. In the history of 12 singles matches being played at the Ryder Cup, no team has won fewer than 3.5 points.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The U.S. closed out Saturday's fourball matches with an 11-5 lead in the Ryder Cup for its biggest two-day advantage since 1975.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler won the day's final best-ball match 3 and 1 over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland to split the afternoon matches and put the U.S. in control heading into the 12 singles matches Sunday.

America's other point in the afternoon came from Dustin Johnson, who improved to 4-0 for the week, pairing with Collin Morikawa for a 4-and-3 win over Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy.