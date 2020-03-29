Golfers petition Minnesota governor to open courses

With a warm spring in Minnesota, golfers are eager to get out on the course while also practicing safe social distancing requirements.

WOODBURY, Minn. — The actual birdies are the only birdies on the golf course right now.

Under Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's order - as of Friday - golf courses are not considered essential. The 'Stay at Home' order went into effect on Friday night at 11:59 P.M.

Director of Instruction at Prestwick Golf Course, John Potter, in Woodbury, MN, started a petition online. It's already been signed by 15,000 people.

Many courses are willing to take extra precautions including restricting golf cart access, number of golfers in a group, eliminating removing the flag from the hole and even taking away rakes in the bunkers.

