Minnesota golfers sink back-to-back holes-in-one at Baker National

The chances for back-to-back aces skyrockets to 1-in-144 million according to the National Hole-In-One Registry.
Credit: Jouku Sipila

MEDINA, Minnesota — Unlikely doesn’t begin to describe what happened on the 7th hole at Baker National Golf Course last week.

David Kunze stepped to the tee at the par 3 and recorded the first ace of his career. Before the celebration subsided, Harvey Ginsberg hit a nearly identical shot. His ball found the bottom of the cup as well from about 120 yards away for back-to-back holes-in-one.

The odds of an amateur making a hole-in-one is 1-in-12,000, according to the National Hole-In-One Registry. The chances for back-to-back aces skyrockets to 1-in-144 million.

This four-some golfs together almost every day and they turned an unlikely event into unbelievable memory.

