“I will be entering my name into the NBA Draft and signing with an agency,” Suggs said in a statement. “I’m very excited and I can’t wait to take this next step in my journey. It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid. Gonzaga will always be family to me. From the day these guys started recruiting me, they were straight and up front. They treated me like I was one of their own. Like I was part of their family from day one. Over the years the Gonzaga coaches have done a great job of developing their guys and getting them better. That's exactly what they've done with me. Coming to Gonzaga was one of the best decisions I ever made. I want to thank Coach Few and the entire GU staff for sharing their knowledge of the game. My teammates, my brothers, I cannot thank them enough. I will always be proud to be a Zag!”