Goodrum, Tigers defeat Twins 10-7 in slugfest with 7 homers

Byron Buxton hit two home runs to close out the Twins' last series at home this season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7.

Alex Lange (1-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief, recording two strikeouts. Michael Fulmer earned his 13th save.

Byron Buxton hit two home runs, Josh Donaldson added a three-run homer and Brent Rooker hit a solo shot as the teams combined for seven homers.