Goodrum, Tigers defeat Twins 10-7 in slugfest with 7 homers

Byron Buxton hit two home runs to close out the Twins' last series at home this season.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7. 

Alex Lange (1-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief, recording two strikeouts. Michael Fulmer earned his 13th save. 

Byron Buxton hit two home runs, Josh Donaldson added a three-run homer and Brent Rooker hit a solo shot as the teams combined for seven homers. 

Ralph Garza Jr. (1-4) didn't retire a batter in his outing, giving up three runs in the eighth.

