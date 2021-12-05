Gophers are going to play West Virginia in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

“It’s a tremendous honor to compete in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia,” said Fleck in the news release. “Our team is excited to head to Phoenix, which is one of the most beautiful places in the country, and we look forward to facing a very talented West Virginia team. They are extremely well-coached and this game will be a terrific challenge for us. We are thankful to Guaranteed Rate, Executive Director Mike Nealy, Chairman of the Board Patrick Barkley, the Fiesta Bowl Organization and all the Yellow Jackets for inviting us. We look forward to representing the state of Minnesota on Dec. 28 in sunny Phoenix.”