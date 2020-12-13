Gophers-Badgers game is back on

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Golden Gophers will play the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday as part of Champions Week, according to the Big Ten.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

The two teams were originally supposed to play on Nov. 28, but the game was canceled due to COVID cases on the Gophers team.

"Saturday's game will be the 130th meeting between the two border rivals, which is the longest-running uninterrupted series in Football Bowl Subdivision history," according to a University of Minnesota news release.

The Gophers won 37-15 in 2018 at Wisconsin and the Badgers won 38-17 in Minneapolis last season.

The Badgers lead the all-time series 61-60-8.